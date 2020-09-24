A South Korean ministry official who has been missing since Monday was found to have been shot dead by North Korea, and his body cremated.

“North Korea found the man in its waters and committed an act of brutality by shooting at him and burning his body, according to our military’s thorough analysis of diverse intelligence”, Yonhap news agency quoted the South Korean defence ministry as saying.

“Our military strongly condemns such a brutal act and strongly urges the North to provide an explanation and punish those responsible,

“We also sternly warn North Korea that all responsibilities for this incident lie with it.”

The office of South Korea’s president on Thursday also strongly denounced North Korea’s killing of an innocent South Korean.

In a statement, Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the national security office, urged the North to reveal the entire truth behind the “inhumane act” and punish those who are responsible for it.

Suh, who doubles as chief of the secretariat of the National Security Council (NSC), said that North Korea’s shooting of the unarmed South Korean national to death and damaging his body cannot be justified for any reason.

The 47-year-old man, an employee of South Korea’s Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, suddenly disappeared from a boat while on an inspection tour about 10 kilometres south of the North-South Korean sea border, the South Korean Defence Ministry previously said.

South Korea launched a search for him using ships and planes amid fears the current could have driven the man into North Korean waters.

Citing informants, Yonhap had reported on Wednesday that North Korea has recovered his body and cremated it as a measure against the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

Reported by Yonhap