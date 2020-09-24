The Lagos State Government has outlined activities lined up to commemorate this year’s 60th National Independence anniversary.

Highlighting the programmes and activities lined up for the event at a Press Conference held at Alausa, Ikeja, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi noted that this year’s celebration would be held in low key in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner said that the never-say-die spirit of an average Nigerian to succeed anywhere in the world as well as the resilience of the country itself cannot be under estimated.

According to Elegushi “This year’s Diamond anniversary is a milestone, and you will agree with me that it is worth celebrating. 60 years of unity despite various challenges the Nigerian state has had to face and surmount; 60 years of ongoing socio-economic development; 60 formidable years of forging ahead in spite of several daunting obstacles lining our path of greatness”.

While saying that this year’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations marks giant strides recorded by the country, the Commissioner calls for sober reflection and thanksgiving to the Almighty for keeping the Nigerian State together thus far.

Elegushi, however, reiterated the quest of Lagos State to continually be the face of Nigeria in infrastructural development, industrialisation, trade investments and information technology as the State has always been in the fore-front of the noble efforts at bringing greater development to the nation.

Elegushi averred that these are evident in the ongoing massive infrastructural developments in the State in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu which is aimed at aiding commercial activities and geared towards making Lagos a 21st century economy.

He stated that many creative initiatives in Lagos have yielded tremendous dividends to the State and its people as some of these programmes and policies have become templates for other states in their drive to accelerate development in their respective states and quality of lives of their respective peoples.

The Commissioner also commended the foresight, dedication and passion of Sanwo-Olu who deployed all resources at his disposal with quick dispatch to mitigate the spread of Covid19 in the State, noting that the administration is poised to deliver the dividends of Democracy at every level of governance.

According to him, this Year’s anniversary will commence with a Jumat Service on Friday, 25th September, 2020 at the Lagos State Central Mosque Alausa, Ikeja followed by an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, 27th September, 2020 at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja by 10.00am.

“On Thursday October 1st, there will be an independence Day Parade at the Agege Stadium by 9am while a Grand Finale of the Independence Day Celebration will be observed under strict COVID-19 protocols as attendance will be by invitation,” the Commissioner added.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho opined that the unity of purpose has been instrumental in the victory recorded in overcoming the Corona virus pandemic in Nigeria, he added that same synergy when applied to other sectors of the economy will witness tremendous growth.

He further stated that the Nigerian polity needs the spirit of togetherness in order to achieve fuller greatness.