By Sumaila Ogbaje

Few days after Nigeria lost one of its senior military officers, Colonel D.C. Bako, in a Boko Haram ambush, Nigerian troops have responded in kind, killing many commanders of the terrorist group.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole eliminated top commanders and fighters of Boko Haram terrorists in their various camps at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

He said that some of the top Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders killed during the operation were- Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam and Amir Kuraish.

Enenche said that the troops also destroyed several camps used by the terrorists located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza and Tunbun Fulani during the operation.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria in collaboration with other security agencies were committed to ending terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

“While the good people of the North-East are once again assured of troop’s commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone, they are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations,” he said.