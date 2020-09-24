As part of efforts towards giving a boost to the economic growth of Lagos State, the Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has organised one day sensitisation workshop for the youths in the State.

In her opening remarks at the event, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Yewande Falugba reiterated the unwavering commitment of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu towards massive investment in the youths as a way of actualising the THEMES Agenda.

Mrs Falugba, represented by the Director (Administration & Human Resources), Mr Adewunmi Ogunsanya stated that the State Government decided to accord the youths priority attention because “they are strong, vibrant and have the potential to bring about huge development and social progress in any economy.

” With more young people concentrated in low and middle income countries, developing nations need to harness the strengths and advantages of having a surge in the youth population,” the Permanent Secretary reiterated.

Speaking on “Overview of Demographic Dividend in Lagos State”, Deputy Director, Lagos Bureau of Statistics, Mr Basit Baruwa said the essence of the programme was to create a platform for the youths to have a meaningful engagement that would help them address the issues of health, education and employment affecting the nation.

According to Mr Baruwa,the youths constitute 43% of the millions of people in Lagos State, and as such in order to properly leverage on the demographic dividend, there is need for the State to put in place health policy, labour policy, education policy as well as good governance that could serve as a catalyst to break the cycle of generational poverty through a favourable economic environment.

In her presentation, UNFPA representative, Miss Ashi Blessing speaking on “Young People and Demographic Dividend” said the government should design policies that would support Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in addition to allocating adequate funds health, education and employment.

While urging the youths to utilize the knowledge that they would acquire at the programme for themselves and the State, Director MYSD, Mr Femi Adetoye described UNFPA as a worthy partner of Lagos State Government in building the youths through policy formulation and financial support.