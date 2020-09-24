Sixteen people were injured in the gas tanker explosion that triggered fire in a Lagos suburb today.

The director-general of Lagos State Emergency Management agency, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said two of the injured were in critical condition.

He said they have been referred to the Lagos State General Hospital in Ikeja. The others injured were given first aid.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the explosion came from a 30 ton LPG tanker being operated by Mana Gas Ltd.

It destroyed several vehicles, an event centre, known as X and Y and a plank market.

“Presently, the fire has been extinguished and damping down is being carried out”, he added.