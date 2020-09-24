Mark Latif Adigun, the Nigerian fraudster who is serving eight years in Ghanaian prison has appealed the judgement at the Nsawam High Court.

Adigun was jailed in 2015 for defrauding a German woman of 248,000 euros under the pretext of supplying her gold.

He was sentenced by an Accra circuit court presided over by Mrs Afi Agbanu Kumador.

Adigun was charged together with Benjamin Taofeek Oluwanishola for conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence.

However, Oluwanishola escaped jail with a fine of GH¢40,000.

In Adigun’s appeal filed by Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, he is asking the court to reduce his sentence to a fine, the Ghanaian Times reported.

At the trial which suffered several adjournments at the circuit court, Adigun denied the offence claiming that he was a farmer and had never been to school.

The facts are that, Latif met Mrs Waltraud Wissent, a German technical engineer and introduced himself as Chris Walters of Nottingham who conducts business in Ghana.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Augustine Yirenkyi told the court that the convict told the German he had quantities of gold and asked her to send monies which she did.

He said Mrs Wissent transferred monies through MoneyGram and different bank accounts at Ecobank and Guaranty Trust Bank.

The policeman told the court that Latif invited Mrs Wissent to Ghana on two occasions and that during her third visit, the German reported the Nigerians to the police.

Latif and Oluwanishola were arrested and charged.