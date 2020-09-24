Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi is looking forward to giving manager, Carlo Ancelotti headache in team selection after impressing in a Carabao Cup match on Wednesday night.

Iwobi started his first game of the season on Wednesday as Everton secured a 5-2 win over Fleetwood Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Super Eagles forward played the entire duration of the game and had a goal and an assist to his name.

And the excited 24-year-old is targeting more first-team opportunities in Ancelotti’s squad, especially given the arrivals of marquee signing James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan.

“Our performance tonight showed the confidence and the quality we have,” Iwobi told Sky Sports.

“We’ve got strength in depth and were able to rotate the team and get a performance today so it shows we have a good team for the season.

“It was a good experience for me to get 90 minutes under my belt as I’m trying to get fit for all competitions so it was good for the manager to give me the opportunity today.

“Everyone wants to play so hopefully I can give the manager a headache and get involved as much as I can.”

Everton’s win in the third round means they progress to play West Ham United in the fourth round of the competition next week and Iwobi disclosed the Toffees are aiming to win their first silverware since 1995.

“We’re targeting every competition every season, if you’re in it, you have to try and win it so, hopefully, we can beat West Ham as well.”