Nigerian comedian, content creator and cinematographer, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam professionally known as Taaooma, shared pictures from her latest photo session.

Tao as she is fondly called, became prominent in 2019, for acting dual roles. The 21-year-old won Best Online Comedian at The Gage Awards 2019.

In her caption, she wrote ‘King Already. 👑’

Photography : @felixcrown

Watch her latest video, with her fiancé Abula.