A gas tanker exploded on Thursday at the Cele Bus Stop in Ifako-Ijaiye LG area of Lagos, causing many injuries and destroying properties.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency has responded to the fire the explosion caused.

The injured were reported to have suffered various degrees of burns.

“The Agency has activated its response plan to the fire incident at Cele Bus Stop, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA and will provide further updates. Lagosians are urged to kindly exercise calm”, Oke-Osanyintolu wrote on Twitter.

Posts on Twitter gave the precise location of the blast as Iju-Ajuwon Road.

From online reports, the accident happened at a gas station and many properties nearby the epicentre were engulfed by the spreading fire.