Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja
The Federal Government on Thursday said celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary will last for one year.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this while announcing programmes lined up for the celebration of the independence anniversary at a press conference in Abuja.
Also present at the press briefing were the Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Ali Isa Pantami and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiyya Farouk.
“Before I announce the activities that have been lined-up for the Diamond Jubilee, let me say here that the 60th anniversary celebration will be celebrated for a whole year, ending September 30th 2021,” the Minister said.
“Therefore, there are some activities that may come up after the ones to be announced today. This does not mean there will be daily activities between now and Sept. 30th 2021, but that there will be staggered events during that period. We will ensure to keep you posted.”
He added that the celebration will be low-key, in line with the Covid-19 global pandemic, which has forced some safety protocols on nations around the world. Therefore, the pomp and pageantry that should have marked the celebration will be largely missing.
On if Nigeria’s 60 anniversary is worthy of celebration despite the challenges facing the country, the Minister said the fact that Nigeria has remained one entity despite the various challenges it has been confronted with is remarkable.
He said this was already reflected in the theme of the celebration which is “Together’.
“For a country that has gone through a bitter, internecine civil war, years of political crisis, daunting security challenges, including religious and ethnic crisis, etc, our unity and our resilience (which by the way is what diamond represents) are worth celebrating.
“Also, in certain cultures, the age of 60 is seen as the beginning of a new cycle of life, and is usually well marked.
“For Nigeria as a country, the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari offers a new beginning.
“The Administration is working assiduously to build a new Nigeria, laying the building blocks for industrial and technological development by building massive infrastructures in the areas of power, roads, bridges, rail etc. and by developing human capital.
“The Administration is also fighting corruption, tackling insecurity and diversifying the economy by leveraging ICT, Creative Industry, Agriculture and mining, among others.
“And so, I say, let the celebrations begin, and this is wishing all Nigerians a happy 60th independence anniversary.
See the activities lined up for the celebration of the independence anniversary below
– Public Lecture
Date: Friday September 25th 2020
Venue: National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja National Mosque
Time: 10.00am
– Special Jumat Prayers
Date: Friday September 25th 2020
Venue: National Mosque, Abuja
Time: 1pm
– Inter-denominational Church Service
Date: Sunday, September 27th 2020
Venue: National Christian Centre, Abuja
Time: 3pm
NOTE: Members of the public can join the church service virtually by logging on to the Youtube Channel of the OSGF at OFFICIALOSGFNG
– Launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy as well as Integrity Award by Mr. President to commemorate the 20th anniversary of ICPC
Date: Monday September 28th 2020
Venue: State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja
Time: 10.00am
– Historical Exhibition
Date: Monday, September 28th 2020
Venue: National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja
Time: 3pm
– Presidential Broadcast
Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020
Venue: From the Presidential Villa
– Guard of Honour/Anniversary Parade
Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020
Venue: Eagle Square, Abuja
Time: 10am
