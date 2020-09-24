PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI UNVEILS NIGERIA@60 LOGO AS HE PRESIDES OVER FEC MEETING AB. R-L; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesole, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola as President Unveils Nigeria at 60 years Logo during the eFEC Meeting held at the Council Chambers. State House, PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. SEPT 16 2020

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Thursday announced programmes lined up by the Federal Government for the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

Speaking at a press conference also attended by the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs who are members of the Branding Committee of Nigeria at 60, the Minister of Information said celebration of the 60th independence anniversary celebration will be low-key.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has already announced that the celebration will be low key because of the Covid-19 global pandemic, which, he noted, has forced some safety protocols on nations around the world.

The Minister also said Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee will be celebrated for a whole year, ending September 30th 2021 with different staggered events during that period aside the ones announced on Thursday slated to start this week and extend till next week.

See the series of events below

– Public Lecture
Date: Friday September 25th 2020
Venue: National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja National Mosque
Time: 10.00am

– Special Jumat Prayers
Date: Friday September 25th 2020
Venue: National Mosque, Abuja
Time: 1pm

– Inter-denominational Church Service
Date: Sunday, September 27th 2020
Venue: National Christian Centre, Abuja
Time: 3pm

Members of the public can join the church service virtually by logging on to the Youtube Channel of the OSGF at OFFICIALOSGFNG

– Launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy as well as Integrity Award by Mr. President to commemorate the 20th anniversary of ICPC
Date: Monday September 28th 2020
Venue: State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja
Time: 10.00am

– Historical Exhibition
Date: Monday, September 28th 2020
Venue: National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja
Time: 3pm

– Presidential Broadcast
Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020
Venue: From the Presidential Villa

– Guard of Honour/Anniversary Parade
Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020
Venue: Eagle Square, Abuja
Time: 10am

According to the Minister, attendants at the events will be strictly by invitation, and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the various venues.

He, however, added that the Media will have free access to the events that are open, like the Jumat and Church Services while events slated for the Presidential Villa will be covered by the accredited State House media.