By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Marvel superhero character, Deadpool, is set to invest in Wrexham AFC, an English football’s team challenging in the fifth-tier league.

The football club is set to hold further talks with Reynolds and another American actor, Rob McElhenney best known for playing Mac in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia about their plans for the football club.

Both actors have shown interest in purchasing the club for a “nominal sum”, with the WST also confirmed last week – while the actors remained anonymous that the duo were looking to immediately invest £2m.

Previously, Reynolds is known to be an investor as he owns stakes in gin and mobile phone businesses.

Wrexham had said in the past that, if the proposed takeover was successful, it would likely see a “significantly increased profile” for the club.

The deadpool actor also has been a known football fan having attended various football games while promoting Deadpool 2 back in 2018.

He was pictured at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium alongside co-star Josh Brolin and also attended RB Leipzig’s 6-2 win at Hertha Berlin.