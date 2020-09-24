Michael Adeshina

The enigmatic Swedish frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he tested positive to COVID-19 today.

The news of his COVID-19 status was first announced by his club AC Milan and Zlatan responded to the news in his typical flamboyant style.

“I tested negative to COVID yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. COVID had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea,” Ibrahimovic wrote on Twitter.

The 38-year-old striker is the only member of the playing and coaching staff at AC Milan to have posted a positive test.

Zlatan is now expected to self-isolate and follow the government’s regulations. He will also play no part in AC Milan’s upcoming fixtures.

A statement from the San Siro said: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s Europa League qualifying game against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

“The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home.

“All other team members and staff have tested negative.”