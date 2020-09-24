Two persons died of COVID-19 complications in Nigeria on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported last night.

It also reported 111 new cases , taking the national total to 57,724.

NCDC made this known on its twitter handle.

It disclosed that 149 persons were discharged after recovering from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

NCDC said that the 111 new cases were reported from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said Lagos recorded 31 cases, followed by Gombe with 18, Kaduna with 18 and the FCT with 15.

Others are Rivers (14), Imo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Bayelsa (2), Ogun (2), Edo (1) and Osun (1).

The NCDC said till date, 48,985 cases have been discharged and 1,102 deaths recorded in 36 states and FCT.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

According to the NCDC, the global COVID-19 death toll is about one million while scientists are still investigating immune response and cure.

The agency said that Nigerians in the FCT with symptoms of COVID-19, who had been in close contact with a recently confirmed case, should visit one of its sample collection sites in the FCT to get tested.

“Access full list of sites via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/samplesites/.

“You might come in contact with infected people with no symptoms.

“It is important to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings because you may not know who may have COVID-19.

“Take responsibility to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” the agency said.

The NCDC is supporting the Federal Ministry of Education and relevant partners at a three-day stakeholder dialogue across the six geopolitical zones on an integrated approach to safe school reopening.

In attendance were Commissioners for Health and Education, head teachers, traditional rulers as well as representatives of the NUT, SUBEB, PTAs, school management committee and Association of School Proprietors.(NAN)