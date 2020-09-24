By Sumaila Ogbaje/Abuja

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters said a high profile Boko Haram Commander has surrendered, along with his four wives to Nigerian troops.

The capitulation happened during clearance operations in the terrorists’ enclaves in Borno, between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving weekly update on the operation of Armed Forces of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said the unidentified commander surrendered as a result of sustained offensive by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole through air and ground operations on terrorists’ enclaves at different locations in Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa.

According to him, the operations also led to the arrest of one Boko Haram fighter at Kamuya in Biu Local Government Area of (LGA) of Borno, while nine other criminals were arrested in Wukari LGA of Taraba.

“Caches of arms and ammunition as well as equipment and motorcycles were also recovered.

“Meanwhile, troops repelled BHT/ISWAP attacks on civilians and own troops at Wajiroko in Damboa LGA of Borno on Sept. 17 and Sept. 20.

“The troops neutralised several of the terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition,” he said.