By Adejoke Adeleye

Some youths in Ogun State on Thursday walked round the state capital, Abeokuta, to seek support for the Big Brother Naija housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon.

The youths walked for about four hours across major streets and markets in the state capital with the banner hashtag “Ogun Youths Walk For Laycon”, while giving away free recharge cards to passersby for voting.

Speaking to journalists during the walk, the Chairman of the Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC) in Ogun State, Comrade Afolabi Oluwaseyi, said Laycon is intelligent, a team player and full of talents among the other housemates.

According to him, “I am the Nigeria Youth Congress Ogun State Chairman, we are trying to move around Ogun State just to mobilize for him so that people can vote for him, we are giving people recharge cards. When we give them the card, we tell them to load it so that they can use the recharge card to vote for him. we have spent a lot on recharge card here today so that people can vote for him.”

“Laycon is a son of the soil in the BB Naija house. We are mobilizing for him, for people to support and vote for him because this is the last week for the show.

“We are doing it out of willingness because as a Youth in the State and we have someone like Laycon who is also from our dear state. We need to give him total support because his success is our own success and it will be a pride for the Governor of the State”, he concludes

Recall that just recently, the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Youth and Sports, Comrade Olamide Lawal also expressed his desire to see Laycon emergence as the winner of the BB Naija lockdown contest.

In the article posted on his Facebook page titled “Laycon: An Icon that Changes The Face of BB Naija” he indicated that “Who could have thought that just one guy from Bajuwen village in Odeda area of Ogun State, the initially most underrated one for that matter, could change people’s perception about Big Brother Naija in a jiffy?.

“Before the commencement of this year’s BBNaija Show, tagged BBNaija Lockdown, some people, especially the morally conscious people, have unrepentant hatred for the show, due to its exposure to obscene scenes like sex, among others.”

“But Laycon’s participation in the show has been an irresistible drive, that make some people, who were once opponents of the popular BBNaija to watch, not just all the house mates, but Laycon’s excellent performances.”

“Truthfully speaking, Laycon’s win will not just make the icons happy, it will also change people’s perception about BBNaija, and it will be a celebration of real intellectual prowess.”

“Being an Ogun indigene, he has further showcased what our State is made of and it is part of the reasons, we are setting the pace across the globe, Olamide concluded.