UEFA Champions League winners, Bayern Munich and UEFA Europa League winners, Sevilla are set to slug it out on who the real European champions are tonight.

The UEFA Super Cup tie would be decided in the Puskas Arena, Budapest.

Bayern are the juggernauts of European football, and their coach Hansi Flick has them playing in a style full of pace and power.

Many tip the German giants to win the tie tonight.

However, it is not certain if Sevilla are ready to face Bayern, particularly given they are essentially still in the midst of their pre-season.

Both teams had featured previously in the UEFA Super Cup finals nine times.

Bayern appeared in 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, and Sevilla five times in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015,2016, and 2020.

However, both teams had only won the cup once each.

Bayern overcame Chelsea in 2012 to clinch the trophy and Sevilla became champions in 2006 after they beat Barcelona.

Tonight ‘s game would welcome fans back into the stadium, six months after fans were barred from football matches and matches were played behind closed doors.

Possible lineup:

Bayern Munich

Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Hernandez, Davies – Goretzka, Kimmich – Gnabry, Müller, Sane – Lewandowski

Sevilla

Bounou – Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Escudero – Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan – Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos