By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian comedienne Gloria Oloruntobi, better known as Maraji, is not letting anything or anyone steal her joy as she shared her latest adorable photos.

In August this year, she experienced a heartbreak from her boyfriend of 2 years, and she came out in tears, to tell the sad story.

This experience hasn’t deterred her from dropping her weekly comic skits on social media.

The comedian started her career making lip sync videos and miming songs. She role-plays in her videos and switches between accents and vocal pitches to suit each character she plays.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her latest photos with the caption “I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am a SPEC 😂😂😂”

Also Read