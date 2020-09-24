Michael Adeshina

Lola Idije looked years younger and remains effortlessly beautiful as she celebrated turning 61 today.

The veteran Nollywood actress with the real name Toyin Afolayan took to her Instagram account to celebrate her birthday.

She dedicated her new age to God and stunned her fans with her beautiful pictures.

Read her apprecaition post below:

Father lord I magnify and praise your name

For making me a living soul

Thank you for the battle you have fought and for the battle you have won,

Father lord l praise you, for keeping me or undevoured in the midst of the world wicked fire

O lord l thank you for putting the enemy gear on reverse

I praise you lord for past blessing you have bestowed upon me

May your name be praise ,may your name alone be glorify o lord, favour my life o lord

Let my thanks be acceptable unto you Happy birthday to me 🙏🙏🙏.

Check out the photos below:

However, one of her fans took to the comment section to ask whether she is 25 years or 61 years.

“You look so much younger ma, are you sure you are not 25 years. Happy birthday, madam” the fan wrote.

Toyin was born in Agbamu, Kwara state.

She came into limelight in 1995 when she played the role of Mama Adisa in a movie titled “Deadly Affair”

Some of her favorite movies include; Lady terror, Irapada, Pappy and Mammy, Igba Eda.

Many speculate that Toyin is a harsh person in real life as she is known for playing such roles in movies but she has since dispelled that.

Toyin once said: “Mistake people constantly make is that they see me as Lola Idije and not Toyin Afolayan which is very wrong. If you judge me by the roles I interpret you will surely have a wrong impression of who I am.”