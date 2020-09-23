Michael Adeshina

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the roles he played after he was pushed out of the All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki described Wike as a true brother, who sheltered him during the stormy period.

The Edo state governor gave the commendation during his thank-you visit to Wike at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Obaseki, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and his wife, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, with members of the Edo PDP Campaign Council led by Chief Dan Orbih, said;

“I want to thank Edo people for their doggedness and determination in ensuring that their votes counted and the will of the people achieved.

“The victory in the September 19 poll was made possible by God and God used the people as an instrument to actualise my second term ambition.

“After I was pushed out of my former party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm, changed my clothes, and gave me food to eat.

“It was in this house, the Campaign Council met to work out the key strategies that led us to victory. You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.

“As the chair of the National campaign council, you applied yourself diligently to task. Indeed, you are a true brother.”

“It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God. He has used people like you to make it happen.”

Reacting to Obaseki’s statements, Wike commended him and his deputy, for standing firmly to defend the interest of the Edo people.

He said Obaseki and his deputy’s determination was a motivating factor for them to join hands in solidarity.

Wike, however, urged Obaseki to forgive those who stood against him in the build-up to the election.

“I did not want division. I insisted that it will be good we are all together. This will make it easy to go into the electoral battle and win,” Wike stated.

“I thank you, my brother, Obaseki for carrying everybody along in the party. Edo people are also looking up to you.

“Forgive everybody. Forgive your political opponents. I am happy that today, South-South is under one political party. This will make for integration. We can speak with one voice in moving Nigeria forward. This is the sweetest electoral victory I have ever witnessed.”