Michael Adeshina

Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has explained why he did not work with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s deputy, Agboola Ajayi, towards the October 10 governorship election.

Agboola, who has been at loggerheads with his boss Rotimi Akeredolu, had defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress in a bid to secure a governorship ticket but was defeated by Jegede in the party’s primary election.

Political pundits predicted that Agboola will team up with Jegede to defeat Akeredolu but he went against popular opinion as he joined Zenith Labour Party, where he emerged as the standard-bearer.

However, Jegede also announced Gboluga Ikengboju, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, as his running mate.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Jegede said he could not pick Ajayi as his running mate or work with him because he was part of the “failure” of the Akeredolu’s administration that PDP is campaigning against.

He also stated that Ajayi’s ambitions were bigger than being a running mate.

“His(Ajayi) ambition is to be a governor under a political party. He left the APC, came to PDP, defeated in our primary, and went to ZLP,” Jegede stated.

“I took opinions from virtually everybody. People chose who became my running mate. When a choice is made we must respect it. One should not allow his ambition to override the choice of the people.

“All the policies that we are fighting, the pains we want to end are the product of Akeredolu and his deputy. He was at our party (as a member) for just six weeks. He is a very powerful person and humble, you cannot do away with that.”