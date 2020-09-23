By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

After the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election in Edo State, the United States (US) Mission in Nigeria has congratulated stakeholders involved in the election.

The mission particularly lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security operatives for the peaceful conduct of the election.

They equally acknowledged the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for embracing peace.

Leaving no stone unturned, the US expressed concerns over reports of violence while the election was ongoing. They also laid bare reports of vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers.

However, they said they would keep encouraging key stakeholders, including the INEC, Political Parties, and security bodies to keep improving the electoral process, especially in the Ondo election just around the corner.