By Jennifer Okundia

Content creator, business woman and brand influencer Uriel Oputa, shared a message about Ozo, the season 5 former housemate of the BBNaija Lockdown show.

This comes after Ozo called to say ‘thank you’ for her immense support for him, while in the game. Uriel declared her loyalty and campaigned for Ozo since the show kicked off this year.

Although this earned her some negative comments from fans, who thought she was in love with the reality star, she was unperturbed in her stance still.

The South East native, has now called out Ozo for his gratitude to her, urging Nengi, his love interest to realize that she’s got a good man on her hands.

Uriel publicly made her support for Ozo known when the show started back in July.