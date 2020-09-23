By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has penned down emotional and golden words for Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade as he clocked 74 years.

Tinubu, on his twitter page showered Sunny Ade with encomium, describing him as a music maestro and cultural ambassador.

“I join your family, friends, millions of your fans, and admirers, both home and abroad, in congratulating you, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye MFR, King Sunny Ade, on the auspicious occasion of your 74th birthday.

“As a music maestro, you have brought joy to countless number of people who continue to listen and dance to the rhythm of your music and draw inspiration and meaning from your philosophical lyrics.

“As a cultural ambassador, you have deployed your music and energetic dance steps in promoting and projecting the richness of Nigerian and African culture beyond the shores of Africa,” he said.

According to Tinubu, Sunny Ade blazed the trail as one of the few Africans who had performed at the Grammy’s, one of the pinnacles of global music.

“You have used your music as a veritable vehicle for social reform in Nigeria, earning you several honours locally and internationally, including the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) and Ambassador of the Change Begins With Me project of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“On this occasion of your 74th birthday, I cannot but wish you many more years of putting joy on the faces of Nigerians nay, humanity through your music.

“I pray that God continue to grant you good health and many more successes in life. Once again, congratulations,” he added.