By Jennifer Okundia

Virgin Records label recording artiste and Nigerian singer-songwriter, Timi Dakolo, took to Twitter to detail how God answers prayers.

Dakolo stated that it was not in the multitude of words that prayers were answered, but rather in the sincerity of heart.

Timi joined the singing group Purple Love as a founding member in 2003. They dominated the Port Harcourt club circuit, but disbanded in 2005 as all its members had gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt.

He started singing in church at the age of twelve. In his words.

He said: ”The effectiveness of Prayer Is not in the multitude of words but in the sincerity of thine heart. A simple thank you God or God I need you is all God needs to show up. He is not interested in your dexterity and your command of language.”

The father of 3 became popular after he emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007.

he is married to Busola Dakolo.