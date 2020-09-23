By Abankula

Real Madrid said today that their first team and coaching staff have all tested negative to COVID-19.

In a short statement on their website, the club said the negative results came from the last COVID-19 tests carried out on the team.

The statement comes as Madrid, the Spanish capital, is in the throes of a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Madrid accounts for a third of new cases in Spain.

The city on Monday reported 144 of the country’s 432 deaths linked to coronavirus.

Some of Madrid’s intensive care wards have surpassed capacity.

Some 27 districts of Madrid went into new lockdown measures this week, preventing inhabitants from leaving unless they have to go to work or need medical care.

The new measures largely targeted poorer southern districts of Madrid where many live closer together in smaller apartments.