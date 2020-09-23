By Agency Reporter

Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin critic, has been discharged from the Berlin hospital where he was treated for a case of poisoning with a nerve agent, Novichok.

“The patient’s condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care,” the Charite hospital said in a statement on September 23.

“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that a complete recovery is possible.

However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” the statement cautioned.

The 44-year-old became seriously ill aboard a Moscow-bound flight on August 20 originating in the Siberian city of Tomsk, where he was carrying out his latest investigation into state corruption.

Days later, he was airlifted to Berlin for treatment.

He spent 32 days in the Charite hospital, 24 of which were in the intensive-care unit.