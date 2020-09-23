Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Paris Saint-German FC president is currently facing trial over bribery allegations. If found guilty, the billionaire would be jailed for 28 months.

Al-Khelafi is being accused of offering former FIFA secretary general, Jerome Valcke, the use of his villa in Sardinia, Italy, as a favor ahead of the television rights process for the 2026 and 2030 competitions.

The Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona has been told that beIN Media Group where Al-Khelaifi is the chairman has been awarded the world cup TV right in the Middle East and Africa without being put up for tender.

Al-Khelaifi, however, claims that they paid full market value for the rights.

FIFA secretary-general, Jerome Valcke according to court proceedings requested Al-Khelaifi’s help in buying the villa in Sardinia while negotiation for the world cup TV right was ongoing between beIN and FIFA.

Allegedly, Al-Khelaifi bought the villa for around €5million and gave it to a close associate’s brother through which Valcke gained access. The FIFA secretary general managed to avoid paying around £1.66million.

Prosecutors request that if the PSG president is found guilty, he should be sentenced to 28 months jail term and Valcke, a three-year sentence.

Both men, however, have denied allegations slammed against them.