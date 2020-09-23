By Okafor Ofiebor

Police detectives attached to the Special Anti-cult unit of the Anambra Police Command have arrested one Chijioke Chukwulota, aged 31 years for allegedly selling twin babies belonging to his former girlfriend.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, in a statement said the suspect stole the two months old twin children on August 4,2020, after his ex-girlfriend gave birth to them through a Cesarean Section.

The suspect, according to the police, subsequently sold the children who he fathered, to one Tina Ibeato at the sum of N150,000.

Mohammed said Ibeato and Chukwulota have been arrested and the children have also been recovered in good condition.

Investigation is ongoing after which the suspects would be brought to book, according to the police.