Feeling the love! Peter Okoye paid tribute to his son, Cameron, for his 12th birthday, calling him “my pride.”

The award-winning singer went on to tell his 3 million followers on Twitter that Cameron is his “love and everything”

The proud father also showered prayers on the handsome kid

Read his adorable birthday message below

To my dear Son Cameron Okoye HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

You are my pride, my love and my everything

May you be brave and have the strength that God gives you to be a man of value and blessings! Happy Birthday to a Son who truly shines!

Peter also shared adorable pictures of his good looking boy.

Cameron’s mum Lola Okoye also penned a lovely note.

Read her heart-warming message below;

My most precious Cameron-Jayden, the prince of my heart, Happy 12th Birthday. I am so thankful that God gave me a son as amazing as you.

May you continue to take courageous steps to greatness today, tomorrow and every day. As you start another Journey of another year today.

May God’s purpose for you come to pass. May His love and compassion always be with you and May He guide every single step you take in life and lead you to destinations that fill your heart with happiness and peace of mind. May you have good health and long life In Jesus Name.