In order to improve the state of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria, Loveworld Medical Missions and Services under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International has launched a multi-specialty Hospital; Loveworld Medical Centre, Aseese.

The laudable project passionately championed by Man of God; Reverend Chris Oyakhilome will be a well-equipped hospital; staffed with highly skilled medical and allied personnel who are also committed to saving lives.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of a medical centre specially designed to save lives, Revd Tom Amenkhienan, Member Central Executive Council Loveworld Incorporated said the mission for embarking on the project is another significant contribution to improving the state of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria.

“Injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in both developing and developed countries. About 5.8 million people die each year as a result of injuries, overall, injuries are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally,” he said.

“Today road traffic injuries (RTIs) are a leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide and in Nigeria, resulting in enormous physical, social, emotional, and economic implications on society,” he added.

Speaking about the reason for siting the location of the hospital along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Amenkhienan said the location will also benefit victims of crashes along the road.

“Statistics show that most road traffic crashes occur on intercity roads and highways, and we also know that road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and commercial buses are among the leading causes of injuries.

“Victims of such crashes form a quota of the patients that will be managed in this hospital,” he added.

He, however, called on other well-to-do Nigerians to support the project.

“We are poised to change the narrative on trauma management in Nigeria through this great initiative and it is on this basis that we are inviting you to support this project and to work with the Loveworld Medical Missions to make the dream of this hospital a reality.

In his remarks, Dr Deola Phillips, Chairperson Trauma Care International Foundation, said the world-class multi-disciplinary health care facility marks another significant contribution from the Loveworld Nation to improving health care services, emergency and trauma response in Nigeria.

Phillips said the project came alive because of the need for integrated and targeted interventions to reduce poor management of traumatic injuries and medical complications.

“We had embarked on some interventions including public safety education programs through the Trauma Care International Foundation and medical outreach programs championed by the Volunteer Medical Corps.

“We have taken a step further through this project, the Loveworld Medical Centre to provide a Christ-centred Medical complex that will meet the needs of critically ill or injured patients, by providing them with access to resuscitation, emergency surgical procedures, specialized medical and diagnostic facilities, intensive and high dependency care wards, blood banking, and other allied services; all of which will be delivered by our highly trained team of specialists.

“We know that we can count on your support and commitment to the swift completion of this project, to the glory of God and to the benefit of humanity,” he added.