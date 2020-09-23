Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy Philip Shaibu and other members of his entourage, on Wednesday, embarked on a thank-you tour to governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

According to Obaseki, the tour was to appreciate the governors for their contributions to the landslide victory of the People’s Democratic Party in the concluded governorship polls in Edo State.

Obaseki started his thank-you visit with Governor Okowa of Delta state.

He described Okowa as a dependable patriot.

Obaseki said, “the governor (Okowa) was key to our campaigns and made sure to stand by me until the conclusion of the exercise, which is remarkable.”

In continuation of the appreciation visit, Obaseki and his team moved to Bayelsa State.

He appreciated the Governor of Bayelsa State, H. E. Douye Diri, for the support shown him during the Governorship election on Saturday.

Obaseki said: “He (Governor Diri) and other governors in the S’South were totally committed to our cause.