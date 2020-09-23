By Harrison Arubu/New York

The Nigerian High Commission in Canada said it will resume in-person immigration and consular services on Thursday, 24 September.

It shut its doors in mid August because of shortage of passports and the unruly behaviour of some Nigerians.

The embassy announced its reopening on its website.

It however outlines some guidelines that visa and passport applicants must comply with to access its services.

One of the guidelines requires applicants to apply online and request for interview appointment through email.

“Everyone coming to the chancery has to come in with face masks/covering and sanitise their hands.

“You are also required to practice social distancing. These are public health measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19,” it stated.

Warning against gate crashing, which is common at Nigerian missions abroad, the High Commission said only those with printed interview invitations would be attended to.

Canadian authorities are expanding restrictions on gatherings amid a surge in COVID-19 cases to unprecedented levels in the country since May.

According to its Public Health Agency, the North American country has reported a daily average of close to 1,000 infections within the last seven days.

Tally by John Hopkins University puts the country’s caseload at 148,411, including 9,283 deaths.(NAN)