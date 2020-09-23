The Air Force 2, the aircraft carrying US Vice President Mike Pence, was forced to turn back and land in Manchester-Boston regional airport shortly after it took off on Tuesday.

Several reports said the emergency landing could have been caused by a possible “bird strike”.

The bird strike created some engine issues with the plane, reports said.

Pence was in New Hampshire s for a campaign event in Gilford.

He was heading to Washington D.C, when the incident happened.

He was not hurt, the reports said.

The vice president and his staff reportedly returned to Washington D.C on a cargo plane.