Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Many people were feared killed this morning in an accident that happened at Felele on the ever busy Lokoja – Abuja highway. Sources said the accident which occured in the early hours of this morning involved a tanker and some 8 other vehicles.

The fuel tanker was said to have rammed to a parked vehicle and sparked flames. The accident happened when people were rushing out for their daily schedules and unfortunately killed some of them. Students were said to constitute most of the victims.

Personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and other law enforcement agencies immediately embarked on rescue operations at the scene.

Efforts to ascertain the casualty figure proved abortive as operatives said they were busy helping the victims and gathering information.

The Felele end of the highway is notorious for such disasters. Tankers and trailers regularly bully other road users resulting in accidents on the road.