By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United are set to exercise their option to extend Jesse Lingard’s contract by one year as his current deal is set to expire next summer.

However, the 27-year-old forward is looking at a move away from the club having fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Englishman featured in just two of United’s final 13 Premier League games last season and didn’t even make the bench in eight of these matches.

While Solskjaer started Lingard for the friendly match against Aston Villa prior to their opening 2020/21 clash with Crystal Palace, he was left out of the squad to face Crystal Palace.

Lingard’s poor form has been the main reason he has not been getting enough game time. However, the winger showed a glimpse of his old self on Tuesday evening against Luton Town.

Plans to extend his contract by 12 months has been on for some time now.