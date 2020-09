By Ayodeji Alabi

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reaffirmed the readiness of the commission for smooth conduct of the Oct.10, Ondo State governorship election.

Yakubu said this in Akure on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen during his 3-day visit to assess the preparedness of the Ondo State office of the commission and to meet with various stakeholders on the forthcoming election.

He said that in spite of the unfortunate fire incident, INEC was fully prepared for the election.

“We have already recovered. Unfortunately, we lost 5,000 smart card readers, but we recovered by getting the prerequisite number of card readers from the neighbouring Oyo State, and they have been delivered.

“They have arrived, been charged and configured and are ready for the election on Oct.10, in Ondo State.

“Importantly, we will use the Z-pads to upload results on election day real-time and we have moved those Z-pads from Edo to Ondo State for the election.

“So, the same preparations that we made for Edo, we have also made for Ondo, so we are prepared for the election,” he said.

The chairman said he would also meet with the council of traditional rulers, security agencies, and officials of the commission in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state for the purpose of the election.

“This is the first visit. We are still coming back a week after for the main stakeholders’ visit and the signing of the peace accord,” he said.

