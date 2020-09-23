By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Wednesday said he has never received bribe all his life.

Magu was testifying before the Justice Ayo Salami panel probing allegations of corruption against him.

The suspended EFCC boss said anyone who claim he had ever given him bribe should come forward before the panel to testify against him.

He was responding to allegations that he allowed a suspect Hima Aboubakar, a Nigerien National to escape from justice.

The suspended EFCC boss had opened his defense on Monday to clear corruption allegations against him.