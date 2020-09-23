Fans of Big Brother Naija housemate Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe, have reacted after the musician revealed that he has sickle cell.

Former housemate Erica was disqualified after she had an argument with Laycon, calling him ugly and skinny. This has made some followers take to Twitter to air their opinion.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos, who has garnered a huge fan base outside Biggie’s house, is a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos.

See some reactions here:

Laycon is SC and thank God he isn’t among the 20% it disturbs. Whether Erica knew or not before she said those things is past. Calling her names makes you the very thing you condemn. Laycon would let this go as he always does. Don’t just stan Laycon, learn from him. — SECRETARY♠️ACE™ (@SecretaryAce) September 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Just reading that Laycon is SC genotype. It’s all very clear now… Now I see where the insult and body shaming came from. May we not tell our problems to people that will use it against us. 🙏 — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) September 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Frm that conversation last nyt I didn’t hear him say Erica knew abt it neither did kayode show us when he told Erica he is SC. I don’t knw where this whole pity talk is coming from. You all need to HILLLLL. The more reason I want Erica to dead this friendship! It’s not worth it!! — DrChioma (@ChiomaDoctor) September 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I’ve got to say I was pretty plexed when I heard Laycon is SC ….I don’t blame Erica really, loyalty has always been a choice and laycon made the hard choice while Erica bailed …lacon issa king . pic.twitter.com/eatwWpuBwD — Layconnet all the way (@official_veenom) September 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Erica body shaming Laycon when she knows Laycon is SC is the same y’all do with body shaming – Short people

– Fat people who have no control over their weight

– Women’s boobs But today, let’s agend that we are so hurt for Laycon when you hypocrites do the same thing everyday! — Rinu The Hustler 🔥💡🎠 (@SavvyRinu) September 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Another day of agenda by unfortunate losers. He never told Erica about any sickness.

He said it himself that he told only Vee.

‘Go and take your drugs’ is what most of us tell people when we are angry and exchanging words. ERICA is my WCW🥰⭐️.

Love her anytime.

Kee yasefs💁🏽‍♀️. — XTRA DIDI⭐️🍜📚 (@thic_didi) September 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Laycon is SC means Laycon is Super Concentrated on winning the N85m this Sunday. RT if you believe. pic.twitter.com/xx5eOfFRhp — Badman (@soundmanbadman) September 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js