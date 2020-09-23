Laycon

Fans of Big Brother Naija housemate Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe, have reacted after the musician revealed that he has sickle cell.

Former housemate Erica was disqualified after she had an argument with Laycon, calling him ugly and skinny. This has made some followers take to Twitter to air their opinion.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos, who has garnered a huge fan base outside Biggie’s house, is a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos.

See some reactions here:

