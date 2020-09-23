Michael Adeshina

Mrs. Regina Fani-Kayode (nee Hanson-Amonoo), the third wife of the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has dismissed reports that her marriage to the ex-minister has ended.

In a statement sent to PM News on Tuesday, Regina made it clear that she is the legal wife of Femi Fani-Kayode and they have been married for 23 years.

“Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is my husband. We got married under traditional law and custom in Accra, Ghana in 1997 and we got married under the Marriage Act at the Apapa Registry office in Lagos, Nigeria in 2002.

Regina, however, defended the ex-minister of Aviation, saying he never subjected her to any form of domestic violence in 23 years of their marriage.

Femi Fani-Kayode had made the headlines recently after his marriage of six years to Precious Chikwendu, his fourth wife, reportedly collapsed due to domestic violence.

However, Regina described Fani-Kayode as a wonderful father and a caring husband.

Regina said: “We have a beautiful daughter called Oluwaremilekun and both she and I are very proud of him. He has been a wonderful father and caring husband and he has never subjected me to any form of domestic abuse or treated me badly.

“Anyone that knows Femi well knows that his greatest weakness are those he loves and he will do anything for them.

“He is a warm, kind, generous, gentle, intelligent and loving man who is not afraid of anything or anyone and who takes care of his own. From the very beginning of his relationship with Precious he told me about it and I accepted it in good faith.”

Regina also enjoined the public to disregard rumours that she had parted ways with Fani-Kayode.

“Reports in the media that we are divorced are fake and suggestions that I was treated in a bad way by him or subjected to any form of abuse at any time in the 23 years that we have been married are malicious and false,” she concluded.

Fani-Kayode has been married four times.

Fani-Kayode’s first wife was Saratu Attah, daughter of former Kwara governor, Adamu Attah. They got married when he was 22. The marriage lasted between 1987 and 1990. They had a daughter together.

Next was his marriage in 1991 to Yemisi Olasunbo Adeniji. She and FFK married immediately she finished at the Law School.

The marriage collapsed after three years, with Yemisi already pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In 1997, FFK married Regina Amonoo. This was when he was in Ghana, during the Abacha years.

He married Precious Chikwendu in 2014.