By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Paris police locked down the Eiffel Tower after an anonymous phone call noting that there was a bomb at the monument.

The tower however, has been reopened after the site was inspected and nothing suspicious was found.

After the bomb scare, the tower was fully evacuated as the police cordoned off the area.

The police declined giving details of the distress call after they confirmed nothing suspicious was found at the monument as the site reopened two hours later.

The Eiffel Tower, an icon of the French capital, is visited by millions every year. It was forced to close for months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic but gradually reopened over the summer.