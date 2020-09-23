Dr Siju Iluyomade, DJ Cuppy, Nathaniel Bassey, others set for Arise Walk For Life 2020

By Daniels Ekugo

Dr. Siju Iluyomade together with thousands of other well-meaning Nigerians, celebrities and influencers come next month, Saturday, October 17, 2020 will be part of the 2020 Arise Walk for Life.

This year’s Arise Walk for life themed #StayingAlive furthers the numerous intervention efforts of the Arise Women over the years and in the different areas of interests.

The Arise Walk for Life 2020 will commence at 7:00am in over 50 clusters across Nigeria, London, United States of America, Canada and various isolation centres. Each cluster having a minimum of 25 persons amongst who are influencers and celebrities that have always been part of Arise; Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, Daniel Amokachi, DJ Xclusive, Peter Rufai, Mary Onyali and others.

This year’s theme is indeed very timely because one too many persons according to statistics presented by health experts across the world die daily of common health issues due to lack of physical exercise and regular health checks.

It is against this backdrop that the Arise Women shall again embark on its annual walk for life and use the walk to inspire hope in many whilst encouraging participants and survivors alike to Stay Alive despite the battle against COVID-19 and all that the pandemic has brought with it.

The Arise Walk for Life is one of the events that holds yearly as a forerunner to the flagship event, The Arise Women Conference is scheduled for Saturday, 31st October 2020. The conference promises to be a confluence of inspiration and hope as it will be graced by serving and former First Ladies, Wives of federal and State Legislators, Captains of industries, International guests and technocrats who will share from their wealth of empirical wisdom.

ARISE, a humanitarian and charitable organization has been in the forefront of bringing health care to the most vulnerable in the society through the deployment of mobile clinics – Arise hospitals- as well as donation of basic amenities, medical relief items and facilitation of empowerment programs amongst other critical intervention across Nigeria.