Popular record label, Doro-Music group has announced plans to get two artistes on its label since the exit of former label artiste, popularly known as Lyta.

Chief executive officer, Doro-music group, Yusuf Abdou Reny popularly known as Ilabe Doro in a recent statement issued to pressmen, revealed that the label will be signing two new acts before the end of the year.

He said “I raise and grace new talent into the Nigeria music industry, it is my way to develop and help talents believe in themselves. I am ready to take the Industry by storm before the year runs out”, said Ilabe.

He, however, noted that all plans have been made, adding that he has the artist already, and he is patiently waiting for the perfect time to unveil to the world.

Yusuf whose mother is from Nigeria and Father from Cameroon also noted how the Entertainment industry needs to encourage more young talent to help build the future of the Industry.

In his words, “I really love music so much, that’s why I can’t fold my hands not to participate in helping the younger talent reach their goals in the music industry”, said Yusuf.