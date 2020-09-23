Nigerian star singer David Adeleke also known as Davido, has shown off the image of his son Ifeanyi, which is engraved on his neck piece.

The singer had the jewelry made after the birth of his baby boy, with fiancée Chioma.

The Davido Music World Wide (DMW) label boss has 2 daughters with different women and his son Ifeanyi, is the 3rd, and first son.

He also shared his latest pictures. Check on it below:

He wrote a caption on the photos which read: 001 NG 🇳🇬

OBO as he is fondly called, posted a video of him drumming in a church in Asaba earlier. He captioned the post:

Praise and worship in Asaba !! ❤️❤️