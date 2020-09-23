Michael Adeshina

West Ham boss David Moyes and two of his players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen were preparing for the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday against Hull City when they were told they had contracted coronavirus.

The trio were immediately taken out of the London Stadium, with Diop and Cullen replaced in the first team by Harrison Ashby and Jack Wilshere.

According to West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine, the news came just an hour before kick-off against Hull City.

“We were shocked by the news,” Irvine stated.

West Ham also confirmed that the players were withdrawn from the match due to the positive tests for Covid-19.

“West Ham United can confirm that David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for Covid-19,” the club explained in a statement published on its official website.

“The club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull City. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home.

“All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

“Everyone at West Ham United sends their best wishes to David, Issa, and Josh.

However, West Ham went on to win the match against Hull by five goals to one.