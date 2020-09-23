Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump.

She is the latest prominent Republican voice to back Biden.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first,” McCain wrote on Twitter on Tuesday..

“We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden.”

The tweets went viral immediately, with over 250,000 likes in 2 hours.

Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

Biden, who forged a long friendship with John McCain despite their ideological differences, had broken the news earlier during a virtual fundraiser.

He told supporters that Cindy McCain decided to endorse him after The Atlantic magazine reported that Trump had called U.S. soldiers who died in combat “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump has denied making the comments. The president and McCain had a history of animosity, after Trump disparaged McCain’s military service and years spent as a prisoner of war in Vietnam during the 2016 presidential campaign. Cindy McCain appeared in a video on Biden’s behalf at the Democratic National Convention in August.

John McCain, who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades and was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died of brain cancer in 2018. In August, more than 100 former McCain staffers announced their support for Biden.

Recent state polls give Biden a lead in Arizona, which voted for Trump in 2016.