Chelsea have ridiculed their opponent Barnsley in the 3rd round stage of the Carabao Cup.

The blues continued to rain goal against the Championship side until their tally got up to 6 against the visitors.

Tammy Abraham opened scoring for the blues, after which new signing Kai Havertz began raining goals on the championship side.

Havertz who scored his first goal for Chelsea made it a day to remember going on to complete a hat-trick. Barkley also got on the score sheet and late substitute, Olivier Giroud for Chelsea to complete 6 goals for the blue side.

Chelsea have qualified for the next round of the Carabao Cup after their win against Barnsley.