By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, over the death of his immediate sister, Madam Moji Ladeji.

Ladeji died on Sept. 21 after a brief illness.

The former governor described Moji as a God-fearing individual who lived an exemplary life.

However, in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Buhari prays God’s comfort for the former Governor.

The President equally condoles with the nuclear family of the deceased, the larger Fayose and Ladeji families, friends, relations, and associates, urging them to take heart, since death is the ultimate end of all mortals.

President Buhari prays that the soul of the departed will rest in peace.