By Kazeem Ugbodaga with Agency report

It was a black Wednesday in Kogi State as a tanker fire burnt to death 23 people, including school children, polytechnic students and others.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State.

Seven school children were said to be among the 23 victims, while the rest were 10 adult male and six female.

Among the victims were also five students and staff of the Kogi State Polytechnic located few metres away from the scene of the incident.

Idris Ali, State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Idris Ali said the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

According to him, 24 people were involved in the accident which occurred some minutes before 8 a.m., and that only one female child survived with a minor injury.

He disclosed that 10 vehicles, including five cars, three tricycles and two motorcycles were also burnt in the inferno.

He said that the corpses had been deposited at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, where the only survivor was also receiving treatment.

An eyewitness was quoted as saying that the brakes of the tanker failed in an attempt to manoeuvre and in the process, fell on its side, trapping five vehicles trying to overtake it.

According to the eye witness, he was about to cross the road when he noticed the tanker driver signalling to motorists to steer clear, but that before one could say anthing, the tanker was on its side, falling on all vehicles beside it.

He added that immediately, the tanker fell, the fire started and incinerated all vehicles along its way.