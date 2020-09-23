By Nehru Odeh

BBNaija housemate, Laycon, shocked his colleagues and fans on Tuesday night when he disclosed he has sickle cell anaemia. “My blood group is Sickle Cell … I don’t like to tell people my genotype because I feel they will think I’m sick,” he said.

He made this revelation when the housemates were asked to talk freely about themselves, their likes, dislikes, fears, genotype and sundry topics.

During that banter, when it was Laycon’s turn to talk about his genotype, he was hesitant initially. But he finally braced himself up to say he was suffering from sickle cell anaemia. That sent cold shivers running down the spine of his colleagues.

When Dorathy said that was why Laycon was slim, he replied he never told anyone he was suffering from sickle cell anaemia because they would think he was sick. Then Vee added that she had never asked him if he was sick. “No. Because you get sense,” Laycon quipped.

No sooner had Laycon made that revelation than it set the internet on fire. Many praise him for not revealing his health status in order to get sympathy votes all this while he has been in the house.

However, this revelation has made many to ask whether Erica had known about Laycon’s health status before her outburst that ill-fated Saturday night, when she rained abuses on him calling him names such as drumstick chicken, thin and saying that he would die before he reaches the age of fifty.

It was that outburst that earned her a third strike and disqualification from the house. It would be recalled that Biggie said Erica was disqualified for consistently breaking house rules and her untoward behaviour.

Laycon’s revelation will no doubt swing sympathy votes to his side. Many are also saying the revelation is not only timely but also deliberate, adding it is Laycon’s game plan and ploy to garner more support and sympathy votes in order to win the N85 million prize money.

Still, whether Erica had prior knowledge of Laycon’s health status before her infamous outburst remains to be seen. Many are eagerly waiting for her to speak up about the issue.

Meanwhile, a social influencer, @Tha_Mentalist has disclosed that Laycon had revealed he has SC in an earlier conversation they both had in 2017. Initially, the social influencer had thought Laycon meant SnapChat, only for him to say he meant sickle cell.